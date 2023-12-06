Jake Roberts makes a big revelation after CM Punk's WWE return

AEW veteran Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's WWE return.

The Voice of the Voiceless sent shockwaves across the wrestling world when he showed up at Survivor Series following the conclusion of the men's WarGames match. Some fans were surprised to see him back, given his sordid history with WWE management over the years. Jake Roberts, however, saw it coming.

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said the Stamford-based promotion will hire anyone who they think is best for business, and CM Punk certainly is:

"I'm not shocked. I'm not shocked at all. Never say never in wrestling. As soon as you say, 'No,' it's going to happen. It's all about money, man. If they think they can make a buck with you, they're going to bring you in," Roberts said.

Roberts also recalled his brief interaction with Punk during his time in AEW and revealed that he rarely saw him because The Second City Saint was in his locker room most of the time:

"I haven't been around him enough to judge him any either way. I may have said 20 words to him. That's it. You know, at AEW, he had his own dressing room, so I'd never see him. He just stayed in there." (H/T Fightful)

Tommy Dreamer unhappy with CM Punk's WWE return promo

CM Punk's comeback promo on Monday Night RAW last week, where he said 'I'm home,' received mixed reviews from fans.

On the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer mentioned that Punk's promo came off as him being hypocritical:

"The only thing that caught me a little, if I'm gonna break down the promo, was the end. He was just like, 'I'm back. I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to make money.' That one line I wish was never said. I wish was never uttered. Then I'm like, you just said you're back for the fans."

The Straight Edge Superstar is set to return to SmackDown for the "Tribute to the Troops" special edition on Friday. Will Nick Aldis offer him a SmackDown-exclusive contract? Only time will tell.

