CM Punk's RAW return "felt very contrived" and "was not him," according to WWE legend

CM Punk's return promo on the November 27 episode of WWE RAW divided the wrestling world. Kevin Nash, one of Punk's former WWE rivals, believes The Best in the World's show-closing segment did not feel authentic.

On November 25, Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago after almost a decade away from WWE. Two nights later, he described WWE as "home" and claimed to be a changed person.

Nash, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, explained on his Kliq This podcast why he did not believe what Punk said:

"I thought the glad-handing on the way to the ring was not him. I just thought that, for somebody that is so 'Pipebomb,' it just felt very contrived. And then at the end, 'Oh s**t, I better slip this in so I have some credibility: I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to make money.' I've heard that before." [1:20:57 – 1:21:39]

Nash was referencing the fact that he and fellow nWo member Scott Hall often said they prioritized money over friends in the wrestling business.

Nash is not the only person to question Punk's promo. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback was highly critical of the segment, claiming the promo "completely bombed."

Kevin Nash raises concerns about CM Punk's health

In 2011, Kevin Nash briefly returned to WWE in a storyline with CM Punk and Triple H. He was originally supposed to face Punk before The Game decided to go one-on-one with The Straight Edge Superstar instead.

Discussing Punk's health, Nash recalled how the 45-year-old had serious back issues during that period of his career:

"Ten years ago, he walked around with a hydrocollator pad on his lower back. He's been beat up. He worked a very, I'm not gonna say reckless, but just a very indie style for those years, Ring of Honor. Definitely put some miles on his body early." [1:22:01 – 1:22:30]

Nash also gave his thoughts on how Punk could feud with a SmackDown star if Cody Rhodes faces Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 instead of Roman Reigns.

