Kevin Nash on 43-year-old possibly winning the Royal Rumble before ending Roman Reigns' WWE title reign

Kevin Nash recently gave his thoughts on how he would book WWE storylines in the coming months following CM Punk and Randy Orton's returns.

On November 25, Orton competed in his first match in 18 months at Survivor Series: WarGames. At the end of the show, Punk also returned to WWE for the first time in almost a decade. Both men are expected to feature prominently on television in the build-up to WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7, 2024.

Nash spoke about the current product on his Kliq This podcast. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer suggested Orton as a possible winner of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, leading to a match with Roman Reigns. He also explained how the 43-year-old could become a 15-time World Champion, moving one reign closer to John Cena and Ric Flair's record of 16:

"Now with Randy back, I have Randy winning the Rumble and going to Roman (…) Flair's 16, so Orton wins this, he's one shy of tying Flair. I think Cena's [16] also, right? So make that part of the [storyline]. Randy did state that he was gonna come back and he wanted to do 10 more years." [1:24:34 – 1:25:43]

Orton became a 14-time World Champion in 2020. Since returning, SmackDown's latest signing has made it his mission to exact revenge on The Bloodline and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Kevin Nash fantasy books two big WWE storylines

If Randy Orton targets Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40, Kevin Nash thinks Cody Rhodes should revisit his feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The former WCW star would also book a rivalry between Kevin Owens and the returning CM Punk:

"Then I would probably do Rollins and Cody (…) KO and [Punk], if you can keep them apart that long," Nash added. [1:25:55 – 1:26:29]

Owens did not seem enthusiastic about Punk's return in an out-of-character interview with James H. Williams last week.

What do you make of Kevin Nash's storyline ideas? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.