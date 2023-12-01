9-time champion finally breaks silence on CM Punk's WWE return

A former Universal Champion recently opened up on CM Punk's return to WWE after nearly ten years

At the 2023 Survivor Series WarGames, fans witnessed a blockbuster comeback of The Best in the World. The 45-year-old star appeared in his hometown, Chicago after the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Jey Uso defeated The Judgment Day faction and Drew McIntyre in the WarGames match.

The Second City Saint has had a reputation for having altercations with stars throughout his stint in different wrestling promotions. Among the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Punk had a beef with one more current WWE Superstar - Kevin Owens.

He is a one-time Universal Champion, a one-time NXT Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time United States Champion, a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

During a recent interview with James H. Williams, Kevin Owens was asked about the returns of The Best in the World and Randy Orton:

"I just wanna have fun at work. So if he's [CM Punk] has got that mindset, great," he said. [10:29 - 10:37]

Commenting on The Viper's comeback, KO hailed him as a positive influence in the locker room and a natural leader who commanded respect without seeking an authority.

CM Punk shared credit with Randy Orton for WWE RAW ratings

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, both returning stars Punk and Orton cut a promo in front of the WWE Universe.

Since the two former WWE Champions were featured on the show, it was reported that RAW's ratings went up by 29%. Taking notice of the report, The Straight Edge Superstar tagged Randy Orton in his Instagram story.

It remains to be seen who would be the first superstar to get involved in a feud with CM Punk following his return.

