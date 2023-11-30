CM Punk informs top WWE star that RAW ratings increased by 29% this week

CM Punk tagged a top superstar in an Instagram story following the success of this week's WWE RAW.

The latest edition of RAW was a big show indded, as it featured Punk and Orton's returns to the red brand. Soon after, it was reported that the two returns helped boost RAW's ratings by 29%.

CM Punk noticed the report and shared it on his Instagram story. Punk also tagged Randy Orton in his story. Check it out below:

CM Punk tags Randy Orton in his story

CM Punk and Randy Orton had a heartfelt interaction after Survivor Series: WarGames went off-air

Punk made his massive return during the final moments of Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Orton was still inside the WarGames cage, and noticed that Punk was doing his iconic pose. Punk then waved a 'hi' at Orton, who responded to him in a wholesome moment.

Punk headlined this week's RAW and cut a heartfelt promo addressing the WWE Universe. He made it known to the fans that he loves them, and that he's home. Punk also shared an update on his wife AJ Lee, stating that she was fabulous and sent her regards.

As for Orton, The Viper had been away from WWE TV for more than a year after suffering a back injury. At one point, there was speculation that Orton would probably never return to the ring. Thankfully for his fans, he finally made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames, and competed in the Men's WarGames Match. In the end, Orton, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins picked up a big win over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

