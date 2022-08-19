"I just walked out"- Randy Orton's reaction to a female WWE star showing him an explicit video

Randy Orton had quite a reaction to Nia Jax showing him an explicit clip featuring a guy she was dating at the time.

Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle's Wives Of Wrestling podcast is quite popular among the WWE Universe. The duo regularly shares interesting stories about Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, and other WWE Superstars on their podcast.

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently appeared on the Wives Of Wrestling podcast. During the chat, Kim Orton shared a hilarious story featuring Jax and her husband Randy.

Check out her comments below:

"He goes, 'I'm in Gorrila, and I'm ready to walk out. and this girl (Jax) shows me this [explicit] video of some guy she's dating.' And I'm like, 'No, she didn't!' He goes, 'Yes, she did! I didn't know what to do with it, and I just walked out!'"

Randy Orton and Nia Jax aren't strangers

The Viper shares some history with Nia Jax when it comes to in-ring competition. Back in 2019, Nia Jax entered the Men's Royal Rumble match after attacking R-Truth. She dominated the male superstars for a while before Orton, Rey Mysterio, and Dolph Ziggler teamed up to put her down to a loud pop. Orton finished her off with a devastating RKO.

Jax has previously spoken in detail about the RKO spot in the Royal Rumble match. A while ago, she revealed Kim Orton's reaction to the spot while answering fan questions on Instagram.

"Shortly after this moment, Kim Orton was yelling at me, 'That's what you get for messing with my husband, still love you Nia,'" wrote Jax on Instagram.

Judging by Kim Orton's comments, it looks like Orton was taken aback by Jax showing him the clip and didn't know how to react to it. It would be quite interesting to hear Orton speak about the amusing incident.

