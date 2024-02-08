Jake Roberts reacts to John Cena's post about Drake's alleged video scandal

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has reacted to John Cena posting a photoshopped image of Grammy Award-winning musician Drake on Instagram amid an alleged video scandal.

John Cena is known for sharing photos without context on his Instagram handle. The 16-time WWE World Champion mostly posts pictures that indirectly refer to significant developments in different industries. He even uploaded a photo of The Rock and Roman Reigns' confrontation from last week's SmackDown.

The Cenation Leader recently uploaded a picture of Drake on Instagram, where the popular rapper's face was photoshopped on an iconic image of Jake Roberts holding a snake. The photo went viral on social media, drawing a reaction from the Hall of Famer. On Twitter, Roberts shared a screenshot of Cena's post and included a "Face with Raised Eyebrow" emoji in the caption.

You can view Roberts' tweet below:

John Cena comments on his in-ring retirement

John Cena has had a legendary career in professional wrestling and continues to give back to the business by making sporadic appearances in WWE.

During his recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Cena opened up about his plans to retire from the squared circle:

"I'm not officially done, but I'm close. I can feel it (...) especially seeing you out there doing incredible stuff. And I love it, and I still feel fluent and I would like to say goodbye when I am still fluent. So it's coming. To the point where (...) you know that moment in the sunset when it starts to go down? 'Man, it's going down really fast.' That's kind of where I'm at. I'm not done, but I need to decide when I am." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Cenation Leader confirmed that he wasn't officially retired but hinted at hanging up his wrestling boots in the near future. He last competed inside the ring against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023.

