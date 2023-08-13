Jake Roberts sends a message to Bray Wyatt, explains how the absent star can "f*ck with" WWE (Exclusive)

WWE legend Jake Roberts recently spoke about Bray Wyatt, giving him a piece of advice.

Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE at the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event. Upon his arrival, The Eater of Worlds kickstarted a feud with LA Knight on SmackDown. However, the program failed to pick up steam, as Wyatt did not engage in in-ring competition on TV until January 2023.

After defeating Knight in his return match at Royal Rumble, Bray Wyatt teased a feud with Bobby Lashley on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately for the former world champion, he was forced to take a break from the company in February due to an illness, halting the rivalry.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts shared his advice for Bray Wyatt.

"Strap those boots on tight and tell Vince [McMahon] you're ready to go and then go and when you get halfway into it, change just to f*ck with it." [2:21 - 2:31]

WWE legend Jake Roberts recalls a backstage incident involving The Ultimate Warrior

Jake Roberts recently discussed an incident involving The Ultimate Warrior before their match. Warrior seemingly had a reputation for being difficult to deal with during his time in the Stamford-based company.

The former world champion had backstage power in the company and could choose the opponents he wanted to work with during the early 1990s. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon once asked Jake Roberts to go to Warrior's dressing room and ask if he would face him in the ring.

On his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts revealed The Ultimate Warrior's bizarre response when asked about a match.

"He [Warrior] yelled at me, 'Come in!' I went in, and I said, 'Listen, I just talked to Vince. He's talking about you and I doing something together.' He's like, 'Okay, here's the way it goes. I don't give a f**k about you. I don't give a f**k about nothing. Just show up and be on time. Don't f**k up anything. I don't care about you or your family, you or your problems. I don't wanna hear about any of that s**t. Just be there.'" [18:28 – 18:56]

Warrior passed away on April 8, 2014, due to a heart attack. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame a few days before his death.

