Jake Roberts didn't think WWE icon was "championship material," says he didn't have the size and look 

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently opened up about his early impression of a legendary superstar.

The Superstar in question is none other than Bret 'Hitman' Hart. The five-time World Champion needs no introduction, even to casual fans. During his time in WWE, The Excellence of Execution has proved his mettle with spectacular displays of his in-ring skills and talent. The Hitman has also been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice for his accomplishments.

However, Jake Roberts apparently did not think Bret Hart would make it far in the pro-wrestling world. Speaking on The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated:

"I just didn't think he was championship material, you know, with what Vince usually wanted in champions, carrying the belt, he didn't have the look," Roberts said. "He didn't have the size, you know? He didn't have any of it. He's a great wrestler, but there are a lot of f****** great wrestlers out there." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

90s WWE @90sWWE 26 years ago today, Bret Hart reunited the Hart Foundation 26 years ago today, Bret Hart reunited the Hart Foundation ❤ https://t.co/WhcIPa59sT

Jake Roberts had previously criticized the WWE Icon regarding the Montreal Screwjob

According to Jake Roberts, Vince McMahon pulling a fast one on Bret Hart to make him lose the title was the right call.

In a previous episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts had blasted Bret for being selfish and not dropping the title when asked to.

"He [Hart] didn’t want to drop it in Canada, so they [Vince McMahon and others] screwed him. You didn’t get screwed, a**hole! You got what you deserved. How do you have the right, not to drop that title? That title, that was given to you. You did not beat up anybody to get that. The reason you have that title is because some other schmuck was a good enough guy to lose to you [The Undertaker at SummerSlam 1997.] So you not dropping that title tells me you don’t give a flying f*ck about anybody else but yourself, and that’s very selfish. It’s wrong and if you are contemplating doing it, that’s for you," said Roberts. (H/T: SeScoops)

Jake Roberts is currently signed to AEW in a non-wrestling role. He has previously acted as a manager for Lance Archer, although both of them are rarely featured on live programs now.

Do you agree with Jake Roberts' words about the WWE legend? Sound off in the comments section below!

