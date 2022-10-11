"You didn’t get screwed, a**hole" - WWE legend blasts Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has slammed Bret Hart, stating that the legendary star deserved to be deceived by Vince McMahon and co. in 1997.

Roberts was referring to the infamous Montreal Screwjob in 1997, where Bret Hart - the then WWE Champion - was tricked out of losing the title. The company's CEO, Vince McMahon, feared that Hart would take his world title to WCW as The Hitman's contract was running out, and he was set to join WCW.

In a recent episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob, where he stated that McMahon and co. made the right decision to pull a fast one on Hart and cause him to lose the title.

"He [Hart] didn’t want to drop it in Canada, so they [Vince McMahon and others] screwed him. You didn’t get screwed, a**hole! You got what you deserved. How do you have the right, not to drop that title? That title, that was given to you. You did not beat up anybody to get that. The reason you have that title is because some other schmuck was a good enough guy to lose to you [The Undertaker at Summerslam 1997.] So you not dropping that title tells me you don’t give a flying f*ck about anybody else but yourself, and that’s very selfish. It’s wrong and if you are contemplating doing it, that’s for you,” said Roberts. (H/T SeScoops)

90s WWE @90sWWE 24 years ago today, the Montreal Screwjob took place 24 years ago today, the Montreal Screwjob took place https://t.co/WsuDYqtKYf

Hart had won the title from The Undertaker at SummerSlam in 1997.

Jake Roberts wanted Vince McMahon to fire Bret Hart and another WWE legend

Roberts revealed earlier this year that he had told Vince McMahon to fire both Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels when the two were bickering and fighting behind the scenes.

The legend said that McMahon had to call the two rivals and speak to them for hours to get them to wrestle each other.

Hart eventually left WWE and joined the company's rivals WCW, where he couldn't replicate the great success he had in Vince McMahon's company.

Was Bret Hart at fault for the Montreal Screwjob? Leave your comments below.

