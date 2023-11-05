Jake Roberts on why an "underrated" 54-year-old AEW star is still not a main-eventer

WWE Hall of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts recently shared his take on a 54-year-old underrated AEW star not being a main eventer. The star in question is Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes has had a long and well-accomplished professional Wrestling career and has worked in major promotions like WCW, WWE, and AEW. While the 54-year-old has won many titles and accolades, he has never been considered a main-event player.

Speaking recently on The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts praised Dustin Roberts and said he was underrated. The veteran added that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been close to the top for a long time, but never at the top, and he eventually missed the boat.

“Dustin Rhodes is probably one of the most underrated wrestlers out there. He can do it all. He’s been doing it all for years. He gets right there, close to the top, but never quite gets it all. And they miss the boat. Sometimes your best workers aren’t the guy that’s in the main event.” Jake Roberts said. (H/t Wrestling Headlines)

Roberts also spoke highly about Dustin's backstage role in AEW, where he looks after the women's division, and said he is doing an incredible job and is loved by everyone.

“He pretty much runs all the women’s stuff, you know? Yeah. And that’s just. He’s done an incredible job. Unbelievable job. But just like his ring work. Unbelievable. Incredible. So what are you going to do? You know, he’s very fortunate to be in that spot. And there ain’t nobody going to see you unless he wants to get out. Those girls love him. They love him to death, man.” Jake Roberts said. (H/t Wrestling Headlines)

Jake Roberts recently returned to the latest episode of AEW Collision to support Lance Archer in his match against Darby Allin. After the match, the Hall of Famer and the Murderhawk formed a new alliance with The Righteous.

Expand Tweet

Jake Roberts reacts to Sting's impending retirement from AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Sting's retirement has been one of the hottest ongoing storylines in AEW. The 64-year-old recently announced that he would hang up his wrestling boots at Revolution pay-per-view next year

On a recent edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts talked about The Icon's retirement and said:

"It's a hard moment, especially for him because he's doing so well, and he's healthy as hell. You just don't want to stop. [To] tell you the truth, I was getting scared for him when he started going through tables and off ladders. It doesn't take much to break these old bones. You will be missed. The man is a mystery! People love mysteries. They want to figure you out. The paint will hide more than you know." [H/T WrestlingINC ]

Following Sting's announcement, Ric Flair debuted in All Elite Wrestling and offered to be part of his retirement tour.

Do you think Jake "The Snake" Roberts' new faction will be successful? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here