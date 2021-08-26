Japanese wrestling legend responds to Jon Moxley's challenge after AEW Dynamite 

Satoshi Kojima has issued a message after Jon Moxley revealed on AEW Dynamite that he would battle it out against the NJPW veteran at All Out 2021.

Soon after Moxley made the announcement, some fans on Twitter began wondering who Kojima is and whether he could be a worthy adversary to the former AEW Champion. Issuing a response to those fans, Satoshi Kojima tweeted that he's aware of the fact that he's not famous across the world.

Kojima further wrote that it's enough that a performer of Jon Moxley's stature challenged him and that he's looking forward to a great experience at All Out.

"I'm not famous to wrestling fans around the world. I understand that. But Moxley said my name. That's enough. I want to get a great experience," tweeted Satoshi Kojima

I'm not famous to wrestling fans around the world. I understand that.



But Moxley said my name. That's enough.



I want to get a great experience. — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) August 26, 2021

While it's true that Satoshi Kojima is not as well-known as other NJPW bigwigs, one can't deny the in-ring abilities he possesses. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion works a hard-hitting and stiff style, similar to Jon Moxley's, and the two could likely steal the show on September 5th.

One must look at Satoshi Kojima's work from NJPW in the 2000s and most recently in IMPACT Wrestling, where he had a short stint in May and June to get a sense of his in-ring style.

Jon Moxley was initially rumored to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW All Out 2021

Though Jon Moxley will now collide with Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, this wasn't the initial plan, as Mox was rumored to face Hiroshi Tanahashi. Jon Moxley had even laid down a challenge to The Ace for a match last month.

Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out. Was really hoping it was gonna be Hiroshi Tanahashi but I’m not complaining. Kojima is really good. #AEWDynamite — Sonny The Jobber (@SonnyTheJobber) August 26, 2021

However, the possibility of that bout became unlikely after Tanahashi was announced to wrestle Kota Ibushi at NJPW: Grand Slam on September 4th, just a day before All Out.

Do you think Satoshi Kojima and Jon Moxley could have the best match of the night at AEW All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Vedant Jain