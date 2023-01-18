Jay Briscoe's wife shares heartbreaking update about family; daughter to undergo major surgery

Jay Briscoe's wife, Ashley Pugh, has shared that their daughter is set to undergo major surgery and is asking for prayers at this time.

News broke that Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 earlier today. Tributes have been pouring in from the wrestling world, with it being made clear just how many lives he touched throughout his glittering career. It has been reported that Briscoe died in a car accident and his daughters were believed to be in the car with him.

Briscoe's wife, Ashley Pugh, shared a heartbreaking update about her family on Facebook. She called for prayers as one of their daughters, Gracie, enters surgery on her back. Their other daughter, Jayleigh, also sustained some "pretty serious" injuries, but she is currently stable and resting.

The legacy of Jay Briscoe

Jay was one-half of the current ROH Tag Team Champions, along with his brother Mark. They captured their 13th reign with the titles during the Final Battle 2022 event last month by defeating FTR in a Double Dog Collar match.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

One of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history.

Thank you, Briscoes.🖤 A trilogy for the ages.One of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history.Thank you, Briscoes.🖤 #RIPJayBriscoe A trilogy for the ages.One of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history.Thank you, Briscoes.🖤 #RIPJayBriscoe https://t.co/C0UbIBeXuQ

Briscoe was an active part of the Ring of Honor brand for 20 years. Not only did he have 13 tag title reigns, but he was the ROH World Champion twice. The Briscoe Brothers won serial titles all over the world and competed in major promotions like NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, IMPACT Wrestling, and GCW. More importantly, he was a family man and prayers are with them at this time.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes