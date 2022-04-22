AEW star names Chris Jericho as his dream opponent

AEW star Jay Lethal has named Chris Jericho as his dream opponent. Lethal has faced some of the biggest stars in the wrestling world, but he has never shared the ring with The Influencer.

The former ROH World Champion, alongside Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, is currently locked in a feud against Samoa Joe and Jonathan Gresham. The rivalry started at ROH Supercard of Honor, and it quickly spilled over onto AEW programming.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic's Casual Conversations, the former TNA star stated that he is a big fan of Le Champion and would love to work with him. He also described how listening and speaking to the seven-time World Champion has been an absolute delight.

“I have not been in the ring with and I was a big fan of Chris Jericho, especially during Y2J and the big countdown," said Lethal. "Jericho is definitely on the top of the list for me but just getting to be around him and work with him, if that’s all I can do, then I’m fine with that because it’s been a pleasure talking with him and him sharing some ideas with me, and he’s been nothing but great to me and it’s been incredible." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Chris Jericho recently underwent another character change

Chris Jericho is renowned for his ability to reinvent himself. The 51-year-old has had many remarkable characters, from Y2J to The Influencer. His most recent persona is that of the Sports Entertainer.

After losing to Eddie Kingston at Revolution, the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion aligned himself with 2point0, Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager to form the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The following week, Jericho declared himself and his new faction as Sports Entertainers; he also claimed that they are better than professional wrestlers.

The Jericho Appreciation Society is currently locked in a feud with Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. They recently picked up a massive win over the trio on AEW Dynamite. Time will tell how this feud will continue to evolve.

