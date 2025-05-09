Je'Von Evans' AEW past explained after the WWE star calls Tony Khan a "crackhead"

21-year-old WWE NXT star Je'Von Evans has recently gotten himself into trouble. A few hours ago, he and AEW star Ricochet had a heated exchange on X, where he said a few problematic things. Interestingly, he has now deleted his comments.

During the above exchange, Evans reportedly called AEW president Tony Khan a "crackhead". While it is not known why he said something this offensive, fans often forget that he wrestled a few matches in All Elite Wrestling. The youngster performed for the Jacksonville-based company, thrice: once in 2022 and twice in 2023. All three matches took place on AEW Dark. There, his in-ring name was Jay Malachi.

His first match was a singles showdown against Fuego Del Sol on Dark #163, where he was defeated in under five minutes. On Dark #184, he teamed up with Oliver Sawyer and locked horns with The WorkHorsemen. He and Sawyer failed to win. However, in his third and final match on Dark #185, he joined forces with Jackson Drake, & Oliver Sawyer, and took on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh. Unfortunately, his team got defeated by the popular trio.

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer compares Je'Von Evans to Leon Slater

On a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer compared Je'Von Evans to TNA star Leon Slater. According to him, the two youngsters are quite similar and are future main eventers.

"I think the two of them – like, I look at them and I'm like we [TNA] have our guy, and that's Leon Slater, and NXT has Je'Von Evans. "Both these guys are gonna be main eventers in their brands and I'm very, very happy to see the future with those two guys," said Dreamer. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Evans is a former DPW Worlds Champion, while Slater has held the RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship once.

