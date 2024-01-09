"Jeff didn't feel comfortable" - Released WWE star reveals nixed idea to form a new tag team

A former WWE star recently revealed that Jeff Hardy didn't feel comfortable teaming with him during their time in the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Matt Riddle, who was let go by the WWE in September 2023. Riddle had a great run in the company, with the most notable act being the RK-Bro tag team with Randy Orton. However, according to the Original Bro, he was supposed to tag with Jeff Hardy instead of The Viper.

The duo of Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle were known as 'The Hardy Bros' and had multiple tag matches during the end of 2020. During the virtual signing by Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle revealed The Charismatic Enigma was not pleased with the name of the tag team and felt uncomfortable.

"And originally, you know who I was supposed to tag with before that (Randy Orton)? Jeff Hardy. We were gonna be The Hardy Bros, and Jeff, I love Jeff, we’ve talked multiple times since. Jeff didn’t feel comfortable with being The Hardy Bros because Hardy Boys and I completely understand too. It’s like, that’s your team and we’re changing two letters. I get it," said Riddle. [H/T:PostWrestling]

Matt Riddle reveals he was in line to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 before Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar won his second Royal Rumble in 2022 after he entered as a surprise at the number 30 spot. However, Matt Riddle recently revealed that at one point, the company chose him as the winner.

During a virtual signing session by Signed By Superstars, Riddle claimed he was chosen to win the Rumble. However, Brock Lesnar refused to cooperate and snatched the victory.

"So I believe — you know, it’s sports-entertainment — that I was told at one point, yeah, I was gonna win the [Royal] Rumble and everything else and then what was it? Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar because somebody came in and hit him with the belt or what have you. Then Brock came in, didn’t wanna do business with everybody, said he was winning, and then he won, and then none of the producers… nobody stood up to him and they let him do it. I didn’t either, I didn’t either," Riddle said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

