Brock Lesnar allegedly nixed plans for former WWE Superstar to win Royal Rumble

A former WWE star has thrown shade at Brock Lesnar, claiming The Beast spoiled his Royal Rumble victory plans back in 2022.

The name in question is Matt Riddle, who was released from the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023. The former United States Champion finally landed back in the ring at MLW Kings Of Colosseum against Jacob Fatu following the end of his 90-day WWE non-compete clause.

During a recent virtual signing session with fans courtesy of Signed By Superstars, The King of Bros dropped a bombshell, claiming he was supposedly the chosen one to win the 2022 Royal Rumble according to the original plans.

But then Brock Lesnar allegedly came in like a wrecking ball, tossed Riddle out, and snatched the victory for himself after losing the WWE Championship at the hands of Bobby Lashley earlier that night.

The former WWE Superstar claimed that The Beast Incarnate refused to cooperate, and no one backstage stood up to him.

"So I believe — you know, it’s sports-entertainment — that I was told at one point, yeah, I was gonna win the (Royal) Rumble and everything else and then what was it? Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar because somebody came in and hit him with the belt or what have you. Then Brock came in, didn’t wanna do business with everybody, said he was winning, and then he won, and then none of the producers… nobody stood up to him and they let him do it. I didn’t either, I didn’t either," Riddle said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Will Brock Lesnar return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

The Beast has been on a hiatus since losing to Cody Rhodes and putting over The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2023.

Fans are expecting Brock Lesnar's return at the upcoming Royal Rumble event. A recent report from SEScoops stated that the status of the former Universal Champion's comeback at the premium live event is still unconfirmed.

However, a tenured WWE member did not deny that The Beast Incarnate would be a part of Royal Rumble 2024.

Only time will tell if Lesnar joins the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 40 by returning at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

