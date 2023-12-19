Brock Lesnar's current status for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 - Reports

Brock Lesnar's return at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is reportedly unconfirmed.

The Beast Incarnate last appeared on WWE TV in August 2023 when he squared off against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Despite his defeat, the 46-year-old seemingly broke character to hug The American Nightmare and raise his hand in the middle of the ring.

After SummerSlam, reports suggested Lesnar would not wrestle again until the end of 2023. Meanwhile, fans have been speculating The Beast Incarnate's return at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event next month. Dave Meltzer also mentioned on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the former Universal Champion is expected to make a comeback at Royal Rumble.

SEScoops recently provided a potential update on Brock Lesnar's status for Royal Rumble. According to the latest reports, The Beast Incarnate's return at the event is still unconfirmed. Although a tenured source within WWE did not deny that Lesnar would be part of the upcoming show, they did not give a definite confirmation that he would either.

Will Brock Lesnar's wife, Sable, return to WWE?

After nearly a decade of absence, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last month. Addressing The Best in the World's comeback on her Paving The Way podcast, Hall of Famer Madusa did not rule out the possibility of Sable returning to WWE.

Brock Lesnar's wife had two runs in the promotion, during which she held the Women's Championship. However, she left in 2004. Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson later claimed the company had banned stars from mentioning Sable's name on TV.

"I mean, anything is possible now. Bring back Sable and Brock [laughs]. Wooo! Wo, come back with plastic ti**ies or those hand things on her b**bies. (...) Well, Rena [Sable], I'm just gonna say it. You weren't a good wrestler. She tried like a (...) I shouldn't say she wasn't a good wrestler. She did her best for what she had, and that's not what her skills were, let's say. And she did what she had to do, and she did it well. How's that? So, I don't know what capacity Sable would come back in. Maybe she would walk out with Brock one time. Look what's happening. Anything is possible," Madusa said.

