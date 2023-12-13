WWE Universe wants Kevin Owens to lock horns with 10-time World Champion at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe has picked up a potential challenger for Kevin Owens to collide at next year's WrestleMania 40.

The Prizefighter is currently involved in a program with Logan Paul with his eyes set on the coveted prize: the United States Championship. On an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, KO faced Grayson Waller in a singles match.

The former Universal Champion won the bout, however, the Australian star and Austin Theory attacked him after the encounter. Later, it was announced that Owens suffered a fracture in the hand following the SmackDown Superstars assault.

When CM Punk cut a promo on last week's Blue brand show, he subtly took a shot at KO, referencing a backstage spot when he punched Waller and Theory. For now, the 39-year-old star is set to compete in the US title tournament as the winner gets a shot to face Logan Paul for the championship.

Ahead of the road to WrestleMania in 2024, Wrestle Features on Twitter (X) asked the wrestling fans who should Kevin Owens lock horns with at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The wrestling world chose seven-time WWE Champion and three-time Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as KO's potential opponent. The two men have battled each other at a non-televised house show in Madison Square Garden six years ago.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

However, a few fans had a different opinion, stating that The Prizefighter should face either The Maverick, Bron Breakker, or the 14-time World Champion Randy Orton at the 2024 WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens got Nick Aldis to break character on WWE SmackDown

On last week's SmackDown, the former Universal Champion got WWE Official Nick Aldis to break character with his hilarious antics.

During a backstage segment, SmackDown GM and KO came face-to-face and shared concerns about the latter star competing with a broken hand. Kevin Owens then asserted to Aldis that he would enter the United States title tournament and punch Austin Theory with a fractured hand.

The 39-year-old star then showed the WWE Official a picture of a brain, claiming that's what Theory would look like after the bout. This got Nick Aldis to break character and walk out of the shot with a burst of laughter.

"Next week, I'm getting in the ring with that idiot. I don't care what I have to sign, I don't care what I need to do for you to let me do it, okay? I'm punching them in the face. [Do] you see this? When I'm done with him, he's gonna look like that. Just a stupid useless brain with eyeballs."

Watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar to lock horns at WrestleMania 40 next year.

