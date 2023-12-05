Former champion whose name was reportedly banned on WWE TV returning after 19 years following CM Punk's comeback is possible, says Madusa

Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) believes Sable could return to WWE following CM Punk's comeback.

Brock Lesnar's wife had two stints in the Stamford-based company. Her first run lasted about three years before leaving on bad terms in 1999. Although she returned in 2003, the former Women's Champion left again nearly a year later and stepped away from professional wrestling. Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson previously claimed WWE had banned the mention of Sable on their programs.

Speaking on her Paving The Way podcast, Madusa claimed Sable could return to WWE under Triple H's creative leadership, stating that anything can happen after CM Punk's comeback despite his previous rocky relationship with the company.

"I mean, anything is possible now. Bring back Sable and Brock [laughs]. Wooo! Wo, come back with plastic ti**ies or those hand things on her b**bies. [...] Well, Rena [Sable], I'm just gonna say it. You weren't a good wrestler. She tried like a... I shouldn't say she wasn't a good wrestler. She did her best for what she had and that's not what her skills were, let's say. And she did what she had to do and she did it well. How's that. So, I don't know what capacity Sable would come back as. Maybe she would walk out with Brock one time. Look what's happening. Anything is possible," she said. [From 22:54 to 23:49]

Why did Sable leave WWE in 2004?

During her second WWE stint, Sable entered a romantic relationship with her now-husband Brock Lesnar. In early 2004, The Beast Incarnate left the Stamford-based company. A few months later, his now-wife also departed.

In his book "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar disclosed that he demanded that Sable leave the promotion for their relationship to continue.

"I wanted to marry Rena [Sable]. However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn't have been an easy decision," he wrote.

