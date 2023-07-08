Did WWE remove the ban on 55-year-old Attitude Era legend? Reason for departure and more explored

WWE has developed a new-found realization of its history ever since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer. The latest instance of the company recognizing a superstar from the past took place this week on SmackDown. It is worth mentioning that the person in question has a controversial history with WWE.

For those wondering, the star in question is former women's champion Sable. The Attitude Era star's name was namedropped by Edge on SmackDown in Madison Square Garden this week. However, this came as a surprise as the company had seemingly banned mentioning her on any of its programming. The namedrop left many wondering whether Triple H had removed the ban or it was a mistake from Edge.

Torrie Wilson has previously detailed how she was barred from namedropping her former colleague during her WWE Hall of Fame induction speech in 2019. Wilson revealed the details during a virtual signing hosted by The Asylum Wrestling Store.

"Good luck seeing her. You're gonna have to go up to Timbuktu in Minnesota [to get Sable's autograph]. You're not even allowed to mention her name on… she was — I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, 'Oh, by the way, you're not allowed to mention her name.'"

Edge mentioned Sable by name while reflecting on his WWE pay-per-view debut, which took place at SummerSlam 1998 in Madison Square Garden, during the latest episode of SmackDown. Edge and Sable defeated Marc Mero and Jacqueline in a mixed tag team match that night.

Why did Sable leave WWE during the Attitude Era?

Arguably the most popular female superstar of the Attitude Era, Sable left the company on a bitter note in 1999. She would soon file a lawsuit against the company, citing allegations of sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. Vince McMahon responded with a counter lawsuit over her ring name. The two parties ended up settling out of court in August 1999.

Sable made her return to WWE in 2003, reprising her heel character on SmackDown. She started a feud with Torrie Wilson that capped off with a bikini contest at Judgment Day. She also feuded with Stephanie McMahon in one of the more controversial storylines of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Her stint came to an end in 2004, this time on good terms. Sable's been retired for years and enjoying her life with her husband and fellow star Brock Lesnar and their kids.

Do you think Sable should've stayed in Vince McMahon's promotion longer than she did? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes