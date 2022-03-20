WWE Hall of Famer recalls being forbidden from mentioning Brock Lesnar's wife in induction speech

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently revealed that she was forbidden from mentioning Sable's name in her induction speech.

Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. She was told to omit Sable's name from the speech.

Wilson revealed the details during a virtual signing hosted by The Asylum Wrestling Store and said:

"Good luck seeing her. You're gonna have to go up Timbuktu in Minnesota [to get Sable's autograph]. You're not even allowed to mention her name on… she was — I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, 'Oh, by the way, you're not allowed to mention her name.'"

Both Brock Lesnar and his wife Sable prefer to maintain their distance from the pro-wrestling industry when they aren't working. While the Beast Incarnate is competing regularly, Sable has cut all ties with the business and preferred to stay away from the limelight.

Queen Sharmell upset with reaction to WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement

Queen Sharmell is due to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. However, the news of her induction fetched a lot of negative comments on social media.

Torrie Wilson recently revealed that Sharmell felt terrible after seeing some of the responses. However, Wilson insists that her friend deserves her moment and is excited to hear Sharmell's speech.

"I sent her a congratulations and it is unfortunate because there are some — there are negative people out there — who say negative things, right? On her Instagram or whatever and she's seen it and it makes her feel bad and they did the same thing to me and people are just trying to ruin her moment. She totally deserves it, she's been in that business for a long time, she was never meant to be a full-time wrestler and I'm just so proud of her. I can't wait to hear her speech," said Wilson. (h/t Post Wrestling)

WWE confirmed that Sharmell will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by her husband Booker T. Additionally, the Class of 2022 will include legendary superstar The Undertaker, who will be inducted by Vince McMahon himself, and the late Vader.

