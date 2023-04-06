"I always loved blondes" - When current WWE star confessed to having a crush on Brock Lesnar's wife Sable

In 1996, Sable, alongside her then-husband Marc Mero, joined WWE. The couple spent about three years in the company before leaving in 1999. About four years later, the former Women's Champion returned to the promotion, where she spent another year before departing again in 2004.

Sable was seen by many as one of the most attractive female superstars in the 1990s and early 2000s. She had many admirers, including WWE Superstar The Miz. In an interview with the company's official website a few years ago, the two-time Grand Slam Champion admitted that he had a crush on Sable growing up.

"I thought she was absolutely breathtaking. I always loved blondes as a kid growing up, even to this day. That’s probably why I married one [Maryse]," he said.

Sable is now married to The Miz's colleague Brock Lesnar. The couple tied the knot in 2006 after dating for a few years. They now have two children together.

Brock Lesnar asked Sable to leave WWE in 2004

In 2000, Brock Lesnar joined the Stamford-based promotion. After spending nearly two years in developmental, he made his main roster debut in 2002. Over the next two years, The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship three times. However, he left in 2004 to pursue other options.

After Lesnar quit, he asked his current wife to leave her job if she wanted them to get married, as he revealed in his book, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival."

"I wanted to marry Rena (Sable). However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn't have been an easy decision," he wrote.

