Jeff Hardy booked during WrestleMania 40 weekend

Fromer WWE Champion Jeff Hardy is booked to perform during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

No, he will not make an appearance in the grand WWE event. Hardy is booked to perform a concert in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the same city where WrestleMania 40 will take place.

The Charismatic Enigma is currently signed to AEW, where he made his debut on a March 9, 2022, episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. He has been with the promotion ever since. Before coming to Tony Khan’s promotion, Hardy was serving under the WWE banner, where he worked for many years and multiple stints.

WrestleCon via X/Tiwtter announced that Hardy will perform a concert on April 4th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The venue for his concert is the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. This year’s 'Mania will emanate from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6 and 7, 2024.

Check out the tweet below:

“After the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, @JEFFHARDYBRAND will continue the party.”

Expand Tweet

Jeff Hardy is set to face Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

After wrestling alongside his brother in a tag team for quite a while, Jeff Hardy has stepped into the singles competition once again. His next opponent is 'The Purveyor of Violence' Jon Moxley and the match will take place this week on AEW Dynamite. Khan announced the match card on X a few days back.

The former WWE Champion has fought two singles AEW matches in the last couple of weeks. His opponents were Swereve Strickland and Darby Allin, and he lost on both occasions.

Hardy fought Allin on the 01/17 AEW Rampage episode and locked horns with Strickland on the January 24 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. So far, The Charismatic Enigma has been losing his singles matches. Therefore, it would be interesting to see if he wins his next one or not.

What is your take on Jeff Hardy going one-on-one against Jon Moxley on Dynamite this Wednesday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here