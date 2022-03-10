Jeff Hardy breaks silence following his AEW debut on this week's Dynamite 

Jeff Hardy has spoken out following his sensational All Elite Wrestling debut on this Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite.

The rumors surrounding The Charismatic Enigma showing up at this week's show turned out to be true as he reunited with his brother Matt Hardy. During the AHFO meeting segment, Andrade, Jose The Assistant, The Butcher and The Blade, and Private Party attacked Matt after voting him out of the stable.

Following this, Sting and Darby Allin came out to Matt's rescue, but it wasn't enough. This is when Jeff Hardy's music hit, and he came out to the roar of the Florida crowd. He cleared the ring and took down The Blade with a massive Swanton Bomb, after which he hugged Matt.

Hours after the show, Jeff took to Instagram to share a short clip of himself standing outside Hertz Arena, where this week's Dynamite went down. He also wrote a short caption, referring to AEW as his "new home."

"ThankYouFt.Myers,FL.& TWTWW! . . !((Three-9-2022)) A E W. .((NewHome))," wrote Jeff.

What are AEW's plans for Jeff Hardy?

Now that he's finally All Elite, it'll be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the former SmackDown Superstar in the future. Given he reunited with Matt Hardy, it's safe to assume we could witness Hardy Boyz joining the ranks of AEW's tag team division imminently.

But before that, we could see Matt and Jeff team up with Sting and Darby Allin to square off against Andrade and other members of AHFO. As for a possible singles run, Jeff Hardy could compete in a series of dream matches, with former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara teasing a rivalry just recently.

What did you make of The Charismatic Enigma's AEW debut? Do you see him and Matt Hardy winning Tag Team Titles in the company anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

