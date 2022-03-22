"I tried to juke and run at the same time" Jeff Hardy comments about his dancing on AEW Dynamite debut

Jeff Hardy explained why he decided to dance first before coming down to the ring to save his brother, Matt Hardy, during his debut.

On the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt was betrayed and attacked by his teammates from the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO). Sting and Darby Allin came down to make the save but were outnumbered.

Jeff surprised the fans by making his AEW debut and did his signature dance before rushing to the ring to save the babyfaces. The Charismatic Enigma ended the segment with a Swanton Bomb to The Blade.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Brother Nero said that it was his brother's idea to do the juke to hype the crowd and establish his presence.

"I was so torn because, I'm saving my brother, right? One of my biggest heroes is out in the ring, Sting, and this new guy, Darby Allin, I just met him for the first time that day and I'm like, 'this is really happening, I'm about to debut in AEW.' The question for me was... Matt was saying, 'take your time. Do the juke. You're a star. Do it.' 'I can't do that. I'm saving my brother.' I tried to juke and run at the same time. I think it worked out pretty perfectly. It was overwhelming," Jeff Hardy recalled. [H/T Fightful]

After the segment, Darby locked eyes with The Hardys. Considering both superstars' high-risk wrestling style, a future match or alliance between him and Jeff is certainly a possibility.

Jeff Hardy's former rival shared his thoughts on the latter's AEW debut

Following Jeff's dance, the pro wrestling world was divided. While many thought the moves to be a nice touch, others believed he should have rushed to save Matt first. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (of The Dudley Boyz) also had an interesting take on the situation.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he thought the dancing was a little "wonky and odd," but overall, it was a good debut.

"I think the Jeff run-in, couple of weeks ago, was a little wonky and odd from the dancing to who really was getting saved. I think there was enough people scratching their hands that I will give the Hardys an A but I would probably want to give them an A+," Bubba said.

Jeff Hardy's dance was always part of his signature move to entertain the crowd.

