Jeff Hardy set to face former WWE United States Champion on AEW Dynamite as part of eight-man tag team action

On next week's AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy will team up with Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, and Sting. The babyface team will take on the Andrade Family Office, led by former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo.

The issues between Matt Hardy and the rest of the erstwhile AHFO reached a boiling point when Matt Hardy was attacked by the rest of the members and voted out of the stable. The beatdown prompted Jeff Hardy's debut on All Elite Wrestling to save his brother after Darby Allin and Sting were overwhelmed as well.

Darby Allin took on The Butcher on Rampage this week as the next chapter of the feud continued. The former TNT Champion emerged victorious via count-out, but the Andrade Family Office stormed the ring to beat down Sting and Darby Allin. The Hardys made the save as the heels exited the ring and made their way up the ramp.

Matt Hardy then picked up a microphone to announce that he, Jeff Hardy, Darby Allin, and Sting will face AFO members The Butcher, Blade and the Private Party in an eight-man Texas Tornado Tag Team match next week on Dynamite.

Jeff Hardy feels valued in AEW

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy spoke about why leaving WWE was a smart thing to do. He further stated that he felt valued in All Elite Wrestling.

"It was one of the smartest things I've ever done because everything worked out so perfectly. Mainly because my first day in AEW felt valuable. Like for the first time, just, you know, the care and love I was shown. Yeah, I feel like I was supposed to be [in AEW]. I just got chills, things like that," Hardy said.

Jeff Hardy teamed up with Matt Hardy on the previous episode of Dynamite to defeat Private Party after the former WWE Champion pinned Isiah Kassidy following a Swanton Bomb.

With a wealth of tag team talent in All Elite Wrestling like The Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, FTR, Lucha Brothers, House of Black, the Acclaimed, and many more, the list of dream matches for the tag team icons is endless. It also remains to be seen whether Jeff will go on a solo run in the company and challenge for the TNT or World Championship.

