"I don't consider myself a legend" - Jeff Hardy on his lasting legacy in the wrestling business

AEW star Jeff Hardy is one of the most decorated wrestlers of the modern era, winning multiple singles and tag team championships in his career. Yet, he still doesn't see himself as a legend.

At the time of writing, Jeff has been wrestling for nearly three decades. He has captured multiple world championships in top promotions like WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. He is currently teaming up with his brother Matt Hardy in AEW.

Despite all of his accomplishments, both in and out of the ring, Hardy explained on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that he doesn't consider himself a legend. Instead, he would like to be remembered for his "never give up" attitude.

“I mean, I don’t consider myself a legend other than like-whenever life has brought me down, that’s my legendary life status as far as, you know like when you get knocked down you get back up and keep your s*** together.” (3:12-3:26)

One of the young daredevils inspired by Jeff is Darby Allin, who faced the former on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. After many gruesome moments, The Charismatic Enigma picked up the victory over the valiant Allin.

Whether Jeff Hardy likes it or not, his accomplishments lean him into legend territory

Jeff Hardy has scaled incredible heights in the world of professional wrestling, with his immense popularity playing a big part in his longevity.

Hardy has won both versions of the WWE Grand Slam, meaning he won the Intercontinental, Tag Team, European, Hardcore, and WWE Championships before winning the United States Championship in 2018 to add another feather to his cap.

WWE @WWE Ten years ago today, @JEFFHARDYBRAND realized a dream for the very first time and became @WWE Champion! Ten years ago today, @JEFFHARDYBRAND realized a dream for the very first time and became @WWE Champion! https://t.co/xZAtp2jeom

Outside of WWE, he is a former three-time TNA World Champion, a two-time TNA Tag Team Champion, and a former ROH Tag Team Champion.

It will be interesting to see how The Charismatic Enigma's current run in All Elite Wrestling plays out with Matt Hardy by his side.

