Jeff Hardy refuses to face top AEW star

AEW gave Jeff Hardy a second lease on his wrestling career after he was arrested for his third DUI offense last year. The Charismatic Enigma has since been laser-focused on making the most of his opportunity, but does he have one more title run left in him?

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm at MCW Pro Wrestling's Fan Jam event, Hardy asserted that he would like to challenge for the AEW World Championship, but not against the current title holder MJF:

"Hopefully somebody else," said Hardy. "It just makes me.. every time I hear, 'The Devil on a different level' I just chuckle, that's so silly, he's a poet and he doesn't know it. Anybody, it's one of the goals I've set for myself, before it's all said and done, to look back and say, 'Yeah, you came out of your own personal hell and achieved a World Championship within your own personal heaven once again.' So that would make everything complete."[H/T - Fightful]

Check out the full clip below:

Jeff Hardy also has exciting plans with Matt Hardy in AEW

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy came close to challenging the AEW World Tag Team titles before the Charismatic Enigma was dished out indefinite suspension.

Now that he's back and fully fit, the most decorative tag team of all time would like to win the gold before calling it quits.

Jeff Hardy stated that he and his brother are working their way up to get into the title contention:

"Naturally, the ultimate goal is the AEW World tag team championships. We were so close before I got myself into the hell of a mess that I got myself into. But now that I'm coming out of that, it's within reach, so we're using the Rampage moments to hopefully, eventually, create huge Dynamite moments," Hardy said. [H/T: Sescoops]

The Enigmatic Soul is temporarily written off the television, thanks to Juice Robinson, who laid him out following the Hardys' loss to The Gunn Club on the June 21 episode of Rampage.

But in reality, he was not allowed to travel to Canada during AEW's recent tour due to his brush with the law.

It would be interesting to see when the company brings him back as All In fast approaches.

Would you like to see Jeff Hardy challenge MJF in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here