Jeff Hardy reveals his biggest fear

Jeff Hardy has recently revealed one of the biggest challenges he has been facing lately. This has made him fearful of the situation, as this also affects how he is both in and out of the ring.

The Charismatic Enigma was out of action for almost a year before returning in April. Since then, he has consistently competed alongside his brother and their ally, Isiah Kassidy. Despite not having a good winning record recently, the iconic tag team has continued to appear in front of the fans.

In his recent appearance on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Jeff Hardy addressed his condition following his eye surgery back in March. He mentioned that he still has double vision, an after-effect of the procedure, and this has ended up being his biggest fear recently.

He claimed he could still work matches, as his vision was not completely limited, but there was still some difficulty.

“My biggest challenge has been the eye surgery I had back in March, the double vision, so that’s still my biggest fear. I can see where I need to see. The double vision is still there. For example, leaning back in bed and trying to watch TV. Even looking at the camera now, it’s doubling up on me a little bit. But to the left, it’s where it all started. It’s pretty much gone, so I can see where I need to in the wrestling ring."

The 46-year-old mentioned that he just needed to compete in more matches like the ones he's been having recently. This was following the six-man tag match he worked a few days ago on Dynamite.

"I just need to do more matches. More matches like tonight where I’m actually excited to go out there and perform.” [H/T RSN]

Jeff Hardy not happy with the recent booking

Jeff Hardy has been with AEW for a couple of years now, but he recently revealed that while it started off being exciting, he has not been a fan of how he has felt in his time with the promotion.

In his appearance on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Jeff Hardy revealed that when he was with WWE, he felt like a ghost just lurking around, but admitted that he now feels that way in AEW. This was because they were not involved in anything "cool."

"When I first came back, it was pretty exciting. I didn’t know what was going to be happening in the near future, but I think the last time I was in this extreme dimension of y’all’s podcast, I said that in WWE, I felt like I was a ghost, just walking around backstage. Honestly, man, I kind of still feel like that at AEW, just because of not being involved in something cool. I feel like there’s something so special that we (Jeff and Matt) have within us to really bring out," said Jeff Hardy.

It will be interesting to see just how much fuel is in the tank the Hardy Boyz have left and what their next legitimate storyline or feud will be.

