Jeff Hardy spotted for the first time since horrific injury, seemingly changed up his look [Photo]

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy finally made a public appearance after he sustained an injury during his match on AEW Rampage weeks ago and he was seen with a new look.

Jeff Hardy has been out of action ever since his No Disqualification match against Sammy Guevara on the February 14 episode of AEW Rampage tapings. During that match, Guevara inadvertently landed his knee on The Charismatic Enigma's face, in what seemed a horrific botch. The Spanish God was also suspended by management for continuing the match even after the accident.

Jeff Hardy finally made his public appearance after the infamous match. Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy took to the 'X' social media platform to share a picture with his brother and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long from their meeting at an expo. Matt also paid tribute to Teddy with the following caption:

"I was just told today by a figure of authority that I'd have to go one on one with.... THE UNDERTAKER!!! Great to see Teddy Long today at @SquaredCircleExpo."

Matt Hardy revealed Jeff Hardy had a broken nose

After the horrific botch during the match between Sammy Guevara and Jeff Hardy on AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy provided details on his brother's condition after getting hit by a knee on his face.

Speaking on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt also recalled his botch with Guevara a few years ago while providing an update on Jeff. He said:

"It definitely rocked Jeff and Jeff for sure has a broken nose and that’s really all we know, they’re still going to undergo some more testing and whatnot to try and find out what his total injury is or would be but we know at right now it’s at a minimum a broken nose."

Moreover, Jeff undoubtedly looks healthy in the latest picture and it seems he could soon be back in the ring. Only time will tell when he will be seen on TV again.

