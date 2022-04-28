Jeff Hardy to make his much-awaited singles debut next week on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy will finally have his first singles match next week on AEW Dynamite against ReDRagon's Bobby Fish as the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Qualifier continues.

Jeff last wrestled on AEW Dark with Matt Hardy, Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin), and Frankie Kazarian. They beat the Andrade Family Office (Private Party, The Blade, and Angelico) and Max Caster.

Earlier on Dynamite, Fish was victorious in a 10-man tag team with Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, and Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) against the quintet of Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Dante Martin, and Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.).

A couple of matches were announced for next week, with Deonna Purrazzo making her AEW debut against Mercedes Martinez for the unified Ring of Honor Women's World Champion.

The tournament qualifier between Hardy and Fish is officially scheduled for next Wednesday. This Friday on Rampage, Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland will also contest for a spot in the tournament.

O'Reilly, Cole, Dax Harwood, and Samoa Joe were the early entrants for the Owen Hart Men's Tournament. They beat Jungle Boy, Tomohiro Ishii, Cash Wheeler, and Max Caster.

Ric Flair previously said Jeff Hardy should be a singles player

During an episode of the Wooooo Nation podcast, 16-time World Champion Ric Flair said AEW should present Jeff Hardy as a singles competitor. He added that The Charismatic Enigma is still one of the most talented wrestlers:

"In my mind, Jeff Hardy is one of the top, still one of the top stars in the business. (..) I bring Jeff as a single right now rather than put him with Matt and get a little big run out of Jeff with singles then you can put them back together, or you can turn them. I mean, Jeff is a very very talented young man."

With Jeff debuting as a singles star in AEW, seeing how he fares in the competition will be interesting, especially next week on Dynamite. It remains to be seen if this will be his only singles match or if there will be more in the future.

