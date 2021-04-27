'I think it's great for the industry'- Jeff Jarrett on AEW Champion Kenny Omega winning the IMPACT World Championship (Exclusive)

AEW Champion Kenny Omega went up against Rich Swann at Rebellion 2021 in a Winner Takes All match pitting the World Titleholders of both companies against each other.

Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann and so, in addition to being the reigning AEW World Champion, he is also the current IMPACT World Titleholder.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett caught up with Sportskeeda for an exclusive chat and you can check out the whole conversation in the link below. He opened up on a variety of topics, including Kenny Omega's victory.

Why is Kenny Omega's big victory a win for the industry?

Jeff Jarrett is one of the most instrumental figures in the history of IMPACT Wrestling and a worthy inductee into the TNA Hall of Fame. He had the following to say on the Kenny Omega situation, where someone not officially a part of the roster was the face of the company:

"I think it's fantastic. It is no secret that I have always been a fan of cross promotions. If you think about even the very earliest days of even TNA, we had AAA involved, the No.1 promotion in Mexico. So, I've always been a big believer of interpromotional stories and talent," said Jeff Jarrett.

Yes, Jeff Jarrett does believe that Kenny Omega's victory is healthy for the industry.

"I think it's great for the industry. Kenny is obviously an incredible talent. But I think it's just healthy for the industry. You see Chris Jericho going back and doing a Broken Skull session with Stone Cold Steve Austin. I think with the environment that entertainment is with streaming first now, that's where the podcast is at," said Jeff Jarrett.

Chatting with @RealJeffJarrett for @SKWrestling_ tonight! Cheers as always to @luchalibreonlin and the nicest man in wrestling journalism- @lawyeredbymike. pic.twitter.com/eBx2AYymLb — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) April 26, 2021

