Jeff Jarrett's wife furious at AEW stars following controversial Dynamite segment

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett was set to team up with Jay Lethal to take on The Acclaimed for their tag team championship. Ahead of the match, Max Caster had some choice words for the WWE Hall of Famer, which had Double J's wife, Karen Jarrett, fuming with rage.

Last week on Dynamite, The Acclaimed performed a diss track on Jay Lethal and Double J.

During this, Max Caster accused the WWE Hall of Famer of stealing Kurt Angle's wife, referring to the real-life heat between the Olympic Gold Medalist and Jeff Jarrett.

"You're the worst Jeffrey since Dahmer. Sailing upwards is just your way of life, and you're stealing money like it is Kurt Angle's wife," Max Caster said.

Following a rant by Karen Jarrett last week, Max Caster added fuel to the fire on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. One-half of the world tag team champions called out Double J's wife for her rants on Twitter over the past week.

"Hey Jeff, your wife better say less she's getting dragged online worse than Skip Bayless. Acclaimed only hit you harder. You gonna take an L and blame it on Dixie Carter," Max Caster rapped. [00:13 - 00:22]

Karen Jarrett was not happy hearing this and had a two-word response to Max Caster.

"Little B*TCH," she tweeted.

Jeff Jarrett and Lethal lost the title match controversially. They will have their rematch this Friday at Battle of the Belts in a No Holds Barred match.

