Jeff Jarrett shares honest reaction to career resurgence at 56 years old

Top AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett, reflects on the revival of his in-ring career over the last two years, and how he himself is surprised at what he is doing right now.

Current AEW star Jeff Jarrett is one of the few wrestling old-school legends in the wrestling world today, who can still "go" in the ring regardless of their age. Jarrett arrived on the pro wrestling scene back in 1986 at the age of 18. Moreover, he gained prominence during his time in the WWE in the 1990s.

Double J will also be forever remembered as the last opponent of the legendary Nature Boy, Ric Flair. Jarrett teamed up with Jay Lethal to take on Flair alongside Andrade El Idolo at the "Ric Flair's Last Match" PPV last year, where Ric managed to emerge victorious by knocking out Jeff.

Nevertheless, Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut last year as an in-ring competitor in his 50s as well. Ever since the debut, Double J has pulled in numbers for Tony Khan's promotion by making occasional appearances. Speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling, Jarrett admitted how he is surprised with his career revival over the past two years:

"Absolutely [I'm surprised]. At this stage in my career, and I've had some of the highest of highs and some of the lowest of lows, but you kind of look at the last year. Today is the one-year anniversary of Ric Flair's Last Match. A year to the day."

Double J added:

"But when you kind of look at the last 12 months and a little prior to that, last year from Game Changer Wrestling to the NWA to WWE SummerSlam in my hometown at the stadium, and then you fast forward to me and you here talking about Wembley Stadium at AEW All In, it is surreal." [H/T Cultaholic Wrestling]

Jeff Jarrett on the swash buckling ticket sales of AEW All In

AEW's "All In" event, which is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, has been breaking multiple records for ticket sales. Jeff Jarrett also opened up on the success of the event, which has crossed over 78k ticket sales as of now in the aforementioned interview:

"If we were going to have 40,000 at Wembley Stadium, fantastic. Me and you are sitting here and we're one month away from literally All In making professional wrestling history. It's going to sell out. The tickets keep moving at a pace. It's something being a third-generation promoter, to be a part of the most-attended professional wrestling event in history." [H/T Cultaholic Wrestling]

Moreover, Double J is currently rumored to take on Grado at the upcoming Wembley event. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the match ends up being made official.

