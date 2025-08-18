Jeff Jarrett Slams WWE's Booking of 60-Time Champion

A former WWE champion's booking has been arguably questionable lately. Hence, Jeff Jarrett slammed the company for the way they have dealt with this massively popular star.R-Truth is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster, and fans adore his comedic persona. Earlier this year, he was involved in a feud with John Cena after the latter turned heel. However, in June, the 53-year-old's contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired. Following this, he received an outpouring of love and support from the fans, which forced the sports entertainment juggernaut to re-sign him and resume his feud with Cena. Truth even cut his dreadlocks and appeared to take on a more serious persona. However, after The Franchise Player returned to being a babyface, the former 60-time WWE champion appears to have abandoned his gimmick altogether.Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett claimed that WWE devalued him by changing his gimmick immediately after he returned to the company.&quot;Ronnie had, I mean, just a massive outpouring of support,&quot; Jarrett said. &quot;And what did WWE do? Is it a chess play? My gut tells me yes. 'Okay, hey, we're going to bring this guy back. Sign him to a new deal. And the first night out, what are we doing to do? We're going to change his character.' It devalues [him]...the 24/7, 365 Ron character has been on WWE TV for years, [and] they killed that off in one night. And it's pretty obvious the powers that be lost interest in booking that one.&quot;Jarrett further stated that R-Truth came back with a lot of momentum, but World Wrestling Entertainment failed to capitalize on it. Instead, they changed his gimmick to something that was new to the fans.&quot;It was a headscratcher because he came back with all that love and adoration that you think...I feel you missed a four, six, eight, maybe ten/twelve week kind of, I'll call it the honeymoon period, the feel good period, that went out the window,&quot; Jarrett said. &quot;And they [went] right into hard edge. 'Wait a minute, that ain't who we supported coming back. Wait, we didn't even get to have fun with him a little bit.' I don't know.&quot; [H/T WrestlingInc.]Jeff Jarrett thinks Karrion Kross will return to WWEMeanwhile, Karrion Kross' bookings over the past few months had arguably been lacklustre as well. Hence, when the parties couldn't agree on a fresh deal once it expired, Kross and Scarlett departed the Stamford-based promotion. However, fans still believe that this may be a work by the sports entertainment juggernaut, and both stars could return to the company.Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett speculated that Karrion Kross' deal with the Stamford-based promotion was done, and the company was trying to blur the lines as much as possible.&quot;I have not followed it as closely as you have but if he was given the ability to write a book that was under WWE's watch. Here's what I like most of all, it has become a story that people are engaged in and with RAW, SmackDown, NXT, TNA, AAA. He ain't going nowhere and I think the deal's already done and agreed upon and they're navigating this work-shoot, shoot-work regardless it's one and the same..... They're blurring the lines as much as possible.&quot;It will be interesting to see what is next for Karrion Kross.