"Jeff, you don't have to" - Former WWE star recalls being surprised by what Jeff Hardy used to do (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recalled his surprise at what Jeff Hardy used to do in the ring and outside of it to entertain the fans.

EC3 used to work in TNA Wrestling (fka IMPACT Wrestling) along with Jeff Hardy. During this time, he has seen Jeff perform in the ring up close and has competed against him multiple times.

Hardy is known to be a risk taker and has made a name for himself by taking massive bumps and risks in matches in numerous promotions. This has also made him popular with the wrestling fans across companies.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 mentioned that Jeff used to do Swanton Bombs to the floor at live events.

"I disagree. I think if you ingrain yourself in their psyche, and you've done enough to earn the respect and admiration that you can get away with, like, I mean, I can remember Jeff Hardy being on live events for TNA and he's doing Swantons to the floor, and I said, ‘Jeff, you don't have to. All you gotta do is sell, hit a Twist of Fate, hit the Swanton, pull off your shirt, hit the Swanton, this place is gonna go crazy.'"

When it was mentioned that this was the wrestler's mindset to get a fan reaction, EC3 was quick to suggest that wrestlers should explore other options to save the industry.

“And I, I think they should explore another option to save themselves and save the industry... I do agree with the bloodthirsty, like there are gonna be some sicko fans out there. 'Oh my God, he only did six coffin drops.' I think that's a minority that's extremely loud.” [7:26 - 8:40]

Bill Apter believes Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy could return at WrestleMania 40

Jeff Hardy is currently out injured after taking a nasty moonsault from Sammy Guevara during their match. Since then, Hardy hasn't competed in the ring. However, Jeff and Matt Hardy's contract is seemingly set to expire soon and they haven't given any clear indication on if they are going to re-sign with the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter said that The Hardys could show up and compete in the Six-Pack ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

"I have a feeling if The Hardys contract is coming up soon, that we might even see them in that six-way Ladder match at WrestleMania," said Bill Apter. [1:38 - 1:49]

It remains to be seen if The Hardys could return to the WWE at WrestleMania 40 to compete in the ladder match.

