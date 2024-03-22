The Hardys could be leaving AEW to appear in the Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania 40, says veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling legend has speculated on The Hardys possibly leaving AEW to appear in the Six-Pack Ladder for the WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40.

A few days back, it was reported that Matt Hardy's AEW contract was expiring by the end of March. Since then, there's been lots of speculation about what lay ahead for him. Moreover, Matt was also in attendance during this week's WWE RAW, further raising questions about his future with All Elite Wrestling. Wrestling Journalist Bill Apter has a prediction regarding the duo that is sure to ruffle some feathers.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Apter shared his prediction about what's in store for both Matt and Jeff Hardy. The legendary journalist stated that he had a feeling about The Hardys possibly showing up at WrestleMania 40 to compete in the Six-Pac Ladder Match for Finn Balor and Damian Priest's WWE Tag Team Titles:

"I have a feeling if The Hardys contract is coming up soon that we might even see them in that six-way Ladder match at WrestleMania," said Bill Apter. [1:38 - 1:49]

Matt Hardy is still in talks with AEW over his future

A few days back, on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the WWE legend provided an update on his negotiations with AEW. Matt Hardy stated that the two parties were still in the midst of discussions and that nothing concrete had come out of it yet:

“Nothing really new. No updates to be given. Just still conversing, still in the midst of negotiation, figuring out what’s going on. So no real updates on, but thank you guys for asking and giving a sh*t," said Matt Hardy.

Considering there's not much Matt Hardy is doing in All Elite Wrestling, there's a chance we might see him exit the promotion and possibly return to WWE.

