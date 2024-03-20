[WATCH] Unseen footage of AEW star Matt Hardy interacting with fans at WWE RAW

The WWE Universe is still buzzing after Matt Hardy appeared in the crowd during this week's RAW in North Carolina. New unseen footage has just surfaced, showing the AEW star having quite the time.

Matt's wife, Reby Hardy, took to social media to reveal that the happy couple were in attendance for RAW from PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, which is not too far from their home. It was later reported that one of Reby's friends invited them to hang out in their VIP suite, so they went and stayed for around 90 minutes.

Reby has released more footage from the 2024 Hardy trip to RAW. Matt greeted a few fans, but then a line formed after others noticed what was happening. The veteran's wife noted how her husband did not leave until he took photos and shook hands with every fan who asked.

"[screaming face emoji x 3] it was going crazy in the @beautyco.raleigh suite ! #northcarolina," Reby Hardy wrote with the video compilation below.

WWE sources report that Hardy was at RAW as a visitor and not there to meet with company officials. It remains to be seen if he ever went backstage, but the word is that he did not have any kind of meeting as he is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy reveals personal achievement amid AEW rumors

Matt Hardy is facing potential free agency as his AEW contract is set to expire this month.

The former WWE Superstar recently confirmed that his All Elite deal is coming up but that he is having contract negotiations with officials. He also gave an update on whether he plans to retire once his AEW run is over.

Hardy took to X today to update fans on how he's getting into better shape. The 49-year-old has dropped another 18 pounds.

"Working hard to be in the best shape I possibly can be. Currently down 18 lbs to 206," he wrote with the photo below.

The former Broken One has not wrestled since the AEW Rampage tapings on January 2. He and his brother Jeff Hardy teamed with Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade.

