Matt Hardy reveals if he's retiring from wrestling as AEW contract nears expiration

Matt Hardy is on an interesting run in AEW. However, with his contract expiring soon, many fans are wondering if The Broken One will hang up his boots for good.

Previously, Jeff Hardy and his brother had vented their frustration over their booking in the company on separate occasions. Another controversy that could erupt soon is what Matt will do now that his contract is about to expire. There's a lot of online commentary going on about it, but the former ECW Champion recently cleared the air about one aspect of the controversy: he will not be retiring from pro wrestling any time soon.

With that, Mattitude fans can breathe a sigh of relief that their favorite wrestler plans to be around in the ring, AEW contract extension or not.

Matt Hardy raises WWE return rumors with a photo drop on social media

The elder Hardy is very good at playing games. With rumors of his contract ending and fans wondering what the brothers will do next, he's fueling some more rumors with his social media posts.

Matt recently posted a picture from the time The Hardy Boyz were in the WWE and were WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The Hardys have had a phenomenal run in the Stamford-based company, and fans consider them to be an integral part of the Attitude Era.

The aspect of a wrestler's contract is always up for question, and one never knows when a certain wrestler might jump ship or remain in their current promotion.

Some fans think that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will someday return to WWE for a Hall of Fame induction, but when and if that will happen is something that remains to be seen.

