Matt Hardy seemingly drops a WWE return tease amid AEW contract expiry rumors

Matt Hardy has just hinted at a possible WWE return after four years amidst reports that his contract with AEW is set to expire this month.

Fightful reported that both of the Hardys has matching contracts, so this meant that they were supposed to expire at the same time, but due to him missing time due to injury, Jeff's contract may go on longer, with the injury time being added extra. This meant that only Matt's contract was set to expire within the month.

On Instagram, Matt Hardy would posted a picture of himself and his brother which was taken at the time that they were the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. With their contracts expiring soon, a potential destination for the Hardys could be back in WWE.

Matt Hardy spoke about his contract expiry

The former WWE Superstar recently confirmed reports regarding the expiry of his contract with AEW.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran confirmed the reports and talked about how he loved his time with the promotion. He was willing to strike a new deal, but if this was not going to happen, he was fine with whatever outcome that would come his way.

"So, as far as that goes with my contract, people had asked about my contract. And obviously, I’ve got [messages] after that news broke earlier today, and it didn’t come from me because no one had known anything about it. So once again, Sean Ross Sapp breaking the news. Yes, it is coming up in March. And we’ve spoke about it and we’ve talked about it, and I guess we’ll see what happens. So we’ll see. If you listen to the podcasts, just give me your feedback. Tell me what you think I should do next."

Hardy continued:

"Ever since I came to AEW, I spoke with The Bucks first, I’ve been close with The Bucks. I’ve just said that a minute ago, we’ve been great friends for a long time. And I’ve really enjoyed working with Tony Khan, he’s legitimately a very very good human being, so we’ll see. Business is business. Sometimes things change, you never know. I love AEW, I’m cool with staying with AEW, I really enjoy the locker room there. I enjoy being there, but if that’s not what happens and that’s not what happens, life goes on. So I’m good." [H/T - Inside the Ropes]

It remains to be seen how the contract talks will go, but a decision can be expected within the month.

