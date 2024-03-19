Backstage update on AEW's Matt Hardy being spotted on WWE RAW - Reports

The WWE Universe has been buzzing over Matt Hardy since last night's episode of red brand. New details have now come to light on Hardy's AEW status and recent RAW visit.

Hardy is currently under contract to All Elite Wrestling, as is his brother Jeff Hardy. The former Broken Matt recently revealed that his contract is up this month, but he and company officials have been negotiating. Things became interesting when Reby Hardy posted a video on Monday showing how she and her husband were watching RAW at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, which isn't far from where they live.

Hardy's RAW trip has fueled rumors and speculation on his future, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion was just visiting. According to sources, he did not meet with WWE officials.

Matt and Reby were at RAW for around 90 minutes. A friend of Reby's invited the happy couple to join their group in a VIP suite, so they decided to go.

Michael Cole referenced The Hardy Boyz and other All Elite stars during RAW commentary last night.

Matt Hardy on whether he will retire following AEW contract situation

Matt Hardy has been wrestling since 1992. The veteran star will turn 50 later this year, but he does not plan on retiring.

The situation surrounding the veteran's AEW contract has led to fan speculation on potential retirement once he's done with All Elite Wrestling. The former ECW World Champion took to X to respond to fan comments on the matter and made it very clear that he is not hanging up his boots.

"No, I am not retiring from active wrestling anytime soon," Matt Hardy wrote in response to the fan.

Matt has not wrestled since the AEW Rampage tapings on January 3. He teamed up with his brother and Mark Briscoe that night for a trio win over Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade. His last singles bout was a Dynamite loss to Jack Perry on March 29, 2023.

