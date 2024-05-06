Jessica Carr receives three-word message from AEW name after making history at Backlash

An AEW name has sent a supportive message to WWE referee Jessica Carr after she made history at Backlash: France. The name being referenced here is Aubrey Edwards.

Aubrey is an AEW referee who has been working with the promotion for more than five years. She also worked in WWE as a referee in 2018 at a couple of events. She made history by officiating in the first AEW World Championship match in 2019.

Meanwhile, WWE referee Jessika Carr has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2017. Before that, she wrestled in ROH and other independent companies.

Jessika recently achieved a massive feat when she was the referee for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Backlash: France between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes. She is the first-ever WWE female referee to officiate a world championship match in the company's history.

Aubrey Edwards took to Twitter and recently shared a message to Jessika Carr on achieving a huge milestone.

"Proud of you," she said.

Chris Jericho asked Aubrey Edwards to referee the inaugural AEW World Championship match

At the 2019 All Out, the reigning FTW Champion defeated "Hangman" Adam Page to become the promotion's first world champion. In what was a first, the title bout was refereed by Aubrey Edwards, making her the first female referee in a world title match.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, The Learning Tree revealed that he specifically asked Aubrey to officiate the match.

"I specifically requested [Aubrey Edwards] to be our referee for two reasons," explained Jericho. "One, I think she's the best referee in the company. We have some good referees, but I like her style. And I like the fact that we have the first female referee officiating a World Title match. You talk about the women's revolution; I think the fact that she's my favorite referee, I thought she was deserving of the honor. She did a great job. It led to an awesome spot in the middle of the match," he said.

Chris Jericho won the FTW Championship recently after defeating HOOK at AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.