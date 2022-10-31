Jim Cornette baffled by direct eye-witness being dismissed as a 'non-factor' in the 'Brawl Out' incident investigation in AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently expressed surprise at Ace Steel's wife (Lucy Guy) not being involved in the investigation for the 'Brawl Out' incident in AEW.

The backstage scuffle involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks has dominated the headlines over the last few weeks. A third-party investigation reportedly concluded last week, with Steel being released, AEW allegedly looking to buy out Punk's contract, and The Elite closing in on a return to television.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran said it was baffling that Ace Steel's wife was not involved with the investigation process despite being an eye-witness.

"Remember Ace Steel's wife [Lucy Guy], who we've now established apparently from all accounts that inside the locker room before the door was flung open, were CM Punk, Ace Steel's wife with a cast on her leg, and Larry the dog. And they didn't talk to Ace Steel's wife, that's been reported. Nobody talked to Ace Steel's wife in doing any investigation and the reason given was she wasn't involved. She was I think the quote was a 'non-factor,'" said Jim Cornette. [From 12:31 to 13:13]

Cornette added that he has never seen a 'direct eye-witness' being dismissed as a 'non-factor' in investigations:

"The point is, when was the last time an investigation was done of anything and one of the direct eye-witnesses that was there from the start was a non-factor because they saw it but they didn't take part in it," the veteran added. [From 13:30 to 13:42]

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Jim Cornette slammed AEW's The Elite for being a nuisance to Tony Khan

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran said Tony Khan suffered the most due to the backstage scuffle between CM Punk and The Elite.

"Everything, like I said, has worked out so well for everybody except Tony Khan, whose business continues to suffer. The EVPs got rid of the threat that they had that exposed them already, but Tony ain't realized it. Jericho's cleared the way for the canned ham to be the most prized product in the whole store," said Cornette.

With CM Punk on his way out of AEW and The Elite potentially returning soon, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes backstage in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think Tony Khan should have handled the whole 'Brawl Out' incident better? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes