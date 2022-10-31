"The EVPs got rid of the threat" - Wrestling veteran blames top AEW stars for making things difficult for Tony Khan in the aftermath of the backstage scuffle

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently slammed The Elite for putting AEW in jeopardy following the backstage scuffle with CM Punk in AEW.

The 'Brawl Out' incident involving Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny, Matt, and Nick Jackson is well known by now. Steel has already been released from the company and recent reports suggest that The Straight Edge Superstar could be on his way out as well.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran slammed The Elite for putting Tony Khan in a tough spot after the whole situation. He also took a shot at Chris Jericho, who allegedly called CM Punk a 'cancer' in the locker room.

"Everything, like I said, has worked out so well for everybody except Tony Khan, whose business continues to suffer. The EVPs got rid of the threat that they had that exposed them already, but Tony ain't realized it. Jericho's cleared the way for the canned ham to be the most prized product in the whole store," said Cornette. [32:26-32:52]

Brian Last, co-host of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, then stated that Megha Parekh, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of AEW, and Chris Jericho influence a lot of Tony Khan's non-wrestling and wrestling-related decisions respectively. Cornette had the following to say:

"When you're you know when you're grabbing people by the ear or the nose or throat or any other appendage and getting in there with your thoughts sometimes they register on weak-minded people." [33:18-33:28]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Jim Cornette doesn't want The Elite to make a return to AEW

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran also said that he is ready to put up a "large chunk of money" for a GoFundMe if it confirms The Elite's departure from All Elite Wrestling.

"So obviously this some kind of play on, 'Oh, the founders had suddenly been erased from our history and what's it gonna mean from here?' If the elite can really be made to evaporate, can we do a GoFundMe and make it happen permanently? I'm just I'll put up the first large chunk of money," said Cornette.

It remains to be seen if The Elite does return to AEW programming after the debacle in the future.

Do you think Tony Khan should bring back Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes