"Tries to get Tony's TV canceled in the first two minutes" - Wrestling legend believes AEW must have been furious over Jon Moxley's promo

Jim Cornette recently slammed Jon Moxley's promo on AEW Dynamite and explained how it must have upset AEW President Tony Khan.

Last week, Mox returned to flagship programming for the first time in nearly three months. But before he could cut the promo, a fan from the arena yelled a rude comment. Moxley responded by saying, "Go f**k yourself! Get that guy out of here, piece of s**t." The 36-year-old's use of vulgarity sparked massive discussion among the wrestling world.

While speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that Jon Moxley's use of expletives on live television could have upset the TNT or TBS network.

"Well, nobody was thinking the first words out of this guy's mouth was gonna be f**k and sh*t (...)," said Cornette. "If you think that TNT or TBS like that, you're out of your f**king mind. "This is not some boys club that Tony hangs out with all the programmers, and they play scrabble. They're not that friendly. Somebody sooner or later high up in an organization is gonna actually watch this program and see something like this."

Cornette went on to press his belief that Khan would have been furious over Moxley's use of offensive language, which may have caused the networks to fine AEW. The wrestling manager also blasted Jon Moxley for trying to cancel the flagship programming with his return promo.

"It didn't do him any favors on cable television," Cornette continued. "Tony Khan apparently was highly p***ed, and rightfully so. We don't know what was said between Tony Khan and Jon Moxley because that wasn't made public, but Tony was not happy. Again, he gives the outlaws the scoop on him and then comes in and tries to get Tony's TV canceled in the first two minutes."

Bully Ray felt Jon Moxley should have apologized to wrestling fans during the promo

While Jim Cornette slammed Moxley for his vulgarity, Bully Ray felt that the former WWE Superstar should have apologized to wrestling fans on his first night back.

However, Ray's critical statement backfired, as he received heavy backlash from fans and veterans alike. Interestingly enough, GCW fans chanted "F*** Bully Ray" during Moxley's title defense against Homicide on Sunday night. Regardless of the criticism that Mox has been getting lately, there's no doubt that his comeback has made him the most buzzworthy star in pro wrestling today.

Also Read Article Continues below

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

2 legends weighed in on the Danielson and Moxley interaction right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement? Yes No 15 votes so far