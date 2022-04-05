"Tell me another time that it has ever happened" - Jim Cornette thinks recent tag team match was the best in 'years'

Jim Cornette recently lavished praise on FTR's match against The Briscoes, saying the performers stole the show despite the underwhelming build.

The chatter surrounding Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's war with Jay and Mark Briscoe at ROH: Supercard of Honor has refused to die down. The match was a dream encounter that many wrestling fans had wanted to see for years, and it's safe to say that the two teams more than delivered on the promise.

In the end, FTR captured the ROH Tag Team titles, further solidifying their position as arguably the most decorated team in the business today. One among the many who went gaga over the tag team match was Jim Cornette, who recently shared his views while speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience.

The former WWE manager stated that despite the lackluster build, FTR and The Briscoes still went on to steal the show at Supercard of Honor. Cornette bemoaned how AEW didn't promote the match properly on social media, leaving the two teams to hype up the bout themselves on Twitter.

"They [FTR and The Briscoes] didn't do any angles for this past shoveling and scuffling at Final Battle because it was a rush job. And then they just talked about each other on Twitter and no social media with no help from the actual promotion [AEW] that's putting the show on. And they still stole the show! Tell me another time that it has ever happened in the history of wrestling," said Cornette. [3:29 - 3:57]

Jim Cornette lavishes more praise on FTR and The Briscoes

Furthermore, the wrestling legend added that if there were more matches like the one between FTR and The Briscoes, he would still want to be in the business. Cornette stated the tag team bout was like the vintage encounters from decades before, which were much more watchable.

In closing, Jim Cornette boldly stated that FTR and The Briscoes put up one of the best tag team matches in 'years.'

"If wrestling was like this, I'd still wanna be in it. Suddenly we just went back 30 years when this stuff was palatable and watchable. And it can be done. This was the best tag team wrestling match that happened in any promotion... in how long.. years? "added Cornette. [ 7:41 - 7:53] and [9:38 - 9:45]

It wasn't just fans and Cornette, but Dax Harwood himself was pleased with the match at Supercard of Honor, saying it was his and Cash Wheeler's 'masterpiece.'

