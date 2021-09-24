×
"Why is this on national television?" - Wrestling legend Jim Cornette slams recent AEW match 

Jim Cornette was very critical of a recent tag team match on AEW Rampage
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Sep 24, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Jim Cornette recently discussed AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros' title defense against The Butcher and The Blade from last week's Rampage. The wrestling veteran slammed the promotion for granting a title match to the challengers despite The Butcher's six months of injury-related absence.

On his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette wondered what the challengers had done to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. Furthermore, he sarcastically added that they must have done something special six months ago to challenge the Lucha Bros now.

While concluding his statement, Cornette wondered why an insignificant match like this aired on national television. Here's what he had to say about Lucha Bros vs. The Butcher and The Blade:

And here comes The Butcher and The Blade, Bunny, and Matt Hardy, and Jack Evans, and we are on Amera's Got Talent auditions again. And the World Tag Team Championships are on the line between the new champions Lucha Brothers against The Butcher and The Blade. And what, The Butcher has been away for six months, and he's first time back, and they get a world title match! Boy, they must have kicked some serious a** six months ago to carry over that far. So again, how did they get the tag team title match, and why is this on national television? Jesus Christ," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette rarely shies away from criticizing AEW

Jim Cornette is one of the most strongly opinionated men in wrestling while sharing his views on AEW. Cornette recently opened up about the company using veteran managerial figures on TV.

He stated there's no point in having managers in wrestling when they can't take 'bumps.' Cornette believes AEW is making a mistake with veteran managerial figures because babyfaces can't get into physical altercations with them.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Lucha Bros vs. The Butcher and The Blade from AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
