"Can they make this any sillier?" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW for a recent promo segment featuring former WWE Superstars

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette slammed AEW for their recent promo involving Daniel Garcia, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho.

Last week on Dynamite, Chris Jericho confronted Daniel Garcia following their disagreement in the previous episode. The former WWE Superstar wanted Garcia to apologize for stopping his attack on Bryan Danielson.

The Blackpool Combat Club member soon joined them in the ring and the confrontation led to an argument as to whether Garcia is a wrestler or a sports entertainer.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 60-year-old highlighted that the reason behind the argument could not have been any sillier.

"Can they make this any sillier or can can they make the stakes more childish or immaterial? The only people that watch this toned down, emasculated, soft, p***y-ish, fake, phoney, silly, childish wrestling anymore, are f**king nerds that can't get laid and have no balls and have never been in a fight and have never had conflict with anybody in their life and they think this is f**king dramatic, f**king stakes. That's who they are appealing to." (4:52 - 5:33)

Jim Cornette feels AEW star Daniel Garcia is hopeless

The former WWE manager went on to express his frustrations with Daniel Garcia.

In the same episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he elaborated that the Jericho Appreciation Society member does not fit the part AEW is casting him for.

"Then he calls out Daniel Garcia. And again I know they are trying as hard as they can with this guy. It's hopeless but they are trying. Yes you should push young talent. But we talked about casting earlier. In Hollywood, you gotta cast the right person for the part or your production f**king fails." (0:26-0:52)

The segment on Dynamite ended with Chris Jericho challenging Bryan Danielson to a singles match at AEW All Out on September 4th.

