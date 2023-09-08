Jim Cornette calls Jon Moxley "stupid bald f*cking garbage," blames him for holding back 5-time WWE World champion 

Jim Cornette recently praised a top AEW star for his incredible work, and bashed current AEW International Champion Jon Moxley in the process for holding him back.

Cornette, a former WWE manager, has been very open about his dislike for Jon Moxley. Bryan Danielson on the other hand, has received a lot of praise from the veteran for his work in professional wrestling and his strap match against Ricky Starks after returning from a forearm injury at All Out 2023.

Speaking on his "Official Jim Cornette" podcast, the former WWE manager talked about Bryan Danielson always stepping up whenever he's needed.

"A strap match may be easier with a bad arm than a regular style Danielson match but he can do all of these. He's been hidden for so long in that goofy group with that stupid bald f*cking garbage wrestler Moxley and that f*cking ridiculous whole gimmick where you saw less of Danielson than you did of everybody else and he's the one that you wanted to see. He's had a couple of runs. At one point he was the best heel in the company and at one point he was the best babyface. If he's got something to do, he can do it. Danielson has no, "I'm gonna put my foot down and not associate or be associated with the stupid booking or this crummy group" and he excels at periods of time and then gets shoved in something that he won't say no to." [0:49-1:48]

Former WWE manager blames AEW management for CM Punk incident at All In

CM Punk got fired from AEW last week and former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes that the entire AEW management is to blame for the situation in the lead up.

Tony Khan terminated Punk's contract on September 2nd after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All-In.

With many blaming CM Punk for messing up his AEW run, former WWE manager Jim Cornette stated on his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast that he is on Punk's side as he believes that the AEW management is the reason for CM Punk's outburst.

"[Tony Khan has] been bilked, hornswoggled, taken, shystered, canoodled, so they set this up. They send [CM Punk] to Atlanta for a meeting, then they cancel it. Then they fly him across to f**king England and they stick him at the airport with no transportation , then he gets lost on the g*d d**n subway. Then he goes to the biggest show of all time and he has to sit there and watch some f**king curly-headed f**king entitled little p***k mouth off on him on television while he's standing there. What did you think he was going to do? I'm surprised he didn't football kick Tony [Khan] in the f**king p***y." [24:03 - 24:43]

